Security forces have fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan's capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Tear gas was used to disperse people marching in a street near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Monday, activist Nazim Sirag said.

Protesters were seen in online videos throwing tear gas canisters back at forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Monday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against Omar al Bashir and then the military coup.

The protests came a few days ahead of the third anniversary of the start of the uprising against al Bashir.

Demanding civilian rule

Thousands of people have took to the streets in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities as part of relentless demonstrations that have engulfed the country since the military seized power on October 25.

The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir and his government in April 2019.