WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus
Iraq's Foreign Ministry says the country provided temporary passports for 383 Iraqis who lost their documents during the crisis on EU borders.
Thousands of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus
Large number of Iraqis have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life. / Reuters
December 13, 2021

Iraq has returned over 3,350 Iraqis who were stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland back home

“So far, we have brought 3,556 people back to Iraq," Iraqi Foreign Ministry spkoesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media on Sunday. 

"The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves in the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland," al-Sahaf added.

Due to unfavorable living conditions in Iraq, a large number of people have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life. 

Recommended

READ MORE: Belarus sends back more migrants in bid to quell crisis at Poland border

READ MORE: Iraq sends planes to Belarus to bring home hundreds of migrants

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law