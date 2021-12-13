Iraq has returned over 3,350 Iraqis who were stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland back home

“So far, we have brought 3,556 people back to Iraq," Iraqi Foreign Ministry spkoesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told local media on Sunday.

"The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves in the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland," al-Sahaf added.

Due to unfavorable living conditions in Iraq, a large number of people have been waiting in difficult conditions at the Belarusian border to travel to Europe with dreams of a better life.