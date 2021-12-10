Numbers say it all

The Roorkee incident was one among a string of attacks on Christians and churches. A fact-finding committee of three nonprofits has found 305 incidents of attacks on churches or Christians during the first nine months of 2021. The report ‘Christians under Attack in India’ says that 66 incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh, 47 in Chhattisgarh, and 32 in Karnataka. In many cases, attackers have lodged counter-complaints with police against pastors and church groups.

“1,331 women, 588 tribal and 513 Dalit were in injured these attacks. In 28 cases, places of worship were damaged, and 288 incidents of mob attacks were recorded. And only 30 FIRs (police record of complaints) have been lodged. Instead of taking action against vandalisers, police have asked Christians not to assemble in 85 cases,” says Minakshi Singh, who runs a nonprofit named Unity of Compassion, and one of the members of the fact-finding committee.

Activists, however, say the number of attacks could be much higher as many cases in rural or tribal areas, where there are no churches and prayers are held at community halls or houses of pastors, are not even reported.

A history of attacks

India has a history of attacks on Christians by right-wing nationalists for over 25-30 years, mostly over the alleged forced conversion. In January 1999, Christian missionary Graham Staines, 55, and his two children Philip (10) and Timothy (six) were burned to death by Bajrang Dal members in Manoharpur village of Odisha, one of the states in eastern India. Bajrang Dal accused Staines of luring or forcefully converting tribals to Christianity.

In another horrific incident, 39 Christians were killed, and over 232 churches were destroyed in violence incited by Hindutva organisations in 2008 in the Kandhamal district in the same state. The National People’s Tribunal, headed by a Delhi court judge, reported that 600 villages were ransacked, 5,600 houses were looted, and 54,000 people became homeless during the riots.

“Attack on the minority is a part of the campaign of RSS and BJP. One component is Muslims, and another is Christians. They can use the bogey of conversions against Christians, saying that the latter use their education and healthcare systems to lure tribals and Dalits to convert. Thus they use demographic anxiety among Hindus. The population of Christians has not increased. Thus the conversion is another lie like land-jihad and love-jihad,” said Apoorvanand, professor at Delhi University, who regularly writes on religious violence in India.

Since the BJP’s ascension to power, Hindu groups have often used the term ‘Jihad’ to denote far-fetched conspiracies by Muslims. One such conspiracy is 'Love Jihad,' a trap to lure Hindu women for marriage and conversion and to grab land owned by Hindus.

“Attacks and hate campaigns against Christians happen all across India and are not limited to only BJP states. VHP, Bajrang Dal, and other (far-right) groups find it easier in BJP-ruled states. Because police and administration either remain silent or take the side of perpetrators. To attack minorities on a regular basis is a strategy of BJP and RSS and this is not a one-time event. The message to Hindus is that they will rule now. And the message to Christians or minorities is that they cannot feel secure, and their daily lives will be precarious,” Apoorvananda added.

“They use a two-way strategy. Violence against Christians through the legal way by enacting laws like anti-conversion law, freedom of religion law. And another is the illegal way of street violence,” he added.

Anti-conversion laws

Four BJP-ruled states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh — have enacted ‘anti-conversion laws’ that prohibit conversion through marriage. The states claim that the laws are aimed at countering the so-called Love Jihad.

Karnataka, a south Indian state that has seen more than 30 incidents of attacks on Christians or churches, will bring its own anti-conversion law, its chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in November this year.

Cherian Lemu, 69, a pastor in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, is still shaken since November 7 when right-wing group members barged into a hall in Maratha Colony, disrupting a prayer meeting where over 100 believers had gathered for a religious service.

“Over 25 members stormed into the hall and asked us what we were up to? Whose permission have we taken to hold a prayer meeting? They took Bible copies from many attendees. How can you justify disrupting a religious place like this? People from all walks of life gather here to pray to God. And people disrupt such holy events,” said Lemu. Due to fear of being attacked, he has not left home since then.

The police, instead of acting against the vandalisers, asked Christians not to hold prayer meets at rented halls.

When TRT World contacted Belagavi police commissioner Thiyagarajan K's office for comment, we were told to call again after December 24 after the winter assembly of the state’s elected lawmakers is over.

T. Thomas, a pastor from Karnataka, pointed out that not a single accusation of conversion of Hindus to Christianity has been proven. “This act is nothing but a means to attack Christians."

The population of Christians has remained the same — 2.30 percent in both the 2001 and 2011 Census of India, he argued.

Meanwhile, Lemu is worried about devotees who attend prayers and attain peace from their daily struggles. “They will not be able to attend prayers as we are asked not to hold congregations,” he said.