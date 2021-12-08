Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Qatar on his first visit since Riyadh and several Arab allies imposed an embargo on Doha in mid-2017 and set off a bitter dispute that was resolved only in January.

Prince Mohammed was received on arrival by emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed al-Thani and the two leaders held meetings on Wednesday evening, Saudi state media reported.

Qatar is the third stop on a tour of Gulf Arab states by Prince Mohammed ahead of a Gulf summit later this month.

The summit will be the first since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed to end a dispute with Qatar over its foreign policy that had led them to sever diplomatic ties with Doha.

The four countries had also blocked land, air and sea routes to Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and cosying up to Iran, a regional adversary of many Gulf Arab states. Doha denied the charges. In January, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed to end the row.

Restoring relations with Qatar