At the recent meeting in Istanbul of the Organization of Turkic States the group’s leaders adopted the “Turkic World 2040 Vision". This vision will serve as the strategic document to guide future cooperation between Turkic states and peoples.

Of course, as the Organization of Turkic States realises the goals in its 2040 Vision, it will be focusing on regions across the Eurasian landmass with large Turkic populations—namely the South Caucasus and Central Asia. However, if the Organization of Turkic States wants to play a global role while recognising the importance of Turkic culture, language, and shared history one region that the organisation cannot ignore is the Arctic.

The importance of the Arctic region is growing. Melting ice in the region means new economic opportunities but also new security challenges. According to some estimates, up to 13 percent of undiscovered oil reserves and almost one-third of undiscovered natural gas reserves are in the Arctic. In recent years there has been an increase of shipping, trade, tourism, and energy exploration in the region.

The emerging geopolitical situation in the Arctic has caught the attention of policymakers around the world. Even though there are only eight actual Arctic countries (The US, Canada, Russia, Iceland, Denmark [because of Greenland], Norway, Finland, and Sweden), more countries and international organisations are getting involved in the region. There are good reasons for The Organization of Turkic States to keep an eye on the Arctic region too.

Approximately 500,000 ethnic Turkic people called the Yakuts live in the Russia’s Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the Arctic region. The Republic of Sakha is in Siberia and accounts for one-fifth of the Russian Federation’s total landmass. Sixty percent of Sakha is above the Arctic Circle and the region is rich in minerals and other natural resources. Sakha also includes a sizable chunk of Russia’s Arctic coastline where new shipping lanes are connecting European and Asian markets. The Dolgans are another Turkic group in the Arctic. They number around 8,000 and live in the northern parts of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai.

One of the stated aims of the Organization of Turkic States is “promoting the values and interests of the Turkic World in the regional and international arena.” Much of what the organisation does is promote a common heritage and culture between Turkic states and people. Therefore, the Organization of Turkic States should consider applying for Observer status in the Arctic Council.

The Arctic Council is the world’s main multilateral forum concerned with the Arctic region, and focuses on all Arctic policy issues other than defence and security. It was established in 1996 as a way for the eight Arctic countries to coordinate and work together on mutually important issues in the region.

Reflecting the fact that there are many countries, organisations, and indigenous groups that have legitimate interests in the Arctic region, the Arctic Council has three categories of membership: Member States, which include the eight Arctic states; Permanent Participants, which is a category reserved for the six organisations representing indigenous groups that live above the Arctic Circle; and Observers. This category is open to non-Arctic states, intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary organisations, and global and regional nongovernmental organisations.