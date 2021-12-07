US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a high-stakes video conference call that Biden will use to try to dissuade Moscow from invading Ukraine, where thousands of troops are massed near the border.

Biden aims to make clear on Tuesday that his administration stands ready to take actions against the Kremlin that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according to White House officials.

“We’ve consulted significantly with our allies and believe we have a path forward that would impose significant and severe harm on the Russian economy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday in previewing the meeting.

“You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," she added.

Putin, for his part, is expected to demand guarantees from Biden that the NATO military alliance will never expand to include Ukraine, which has long sought membership.

"There's no need to expect any breakthroughs from this conversation. It is a working conversation at a very difficult period," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

READ MORE: US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

New sanctions considered

Biden consulted with European allies on Monday to discuss plans for sanctions against Russia and seek a strong allied stance in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.