Thousands of anti-fascist protesters have rallied against far-right Eric Zemmour, who held his first campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April's presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants and anti Islam views.

Sunday's anti-Zemmour event was organised by over 50 organisations including far-left political parties, unions and anti-racist groups.

Protesters at the rally in Paris shouted "Zemmour, go away" and "No fascism without fascists" while brandishing flags.

Zemmour, 63, has drawn comparisons in France to former US president Donald Trump because of his rabble-rousing populism and ambitions of making the jump from the small screen to national leadership in France's presidential election in April.

He has gained strength on France's political scene in recent months, starting to siphon off supporters from far-right National Party leader Marine Le Pen, who has long said she would run for the French presidency next year.

A 'tool of capitalist class'

"I come from an organisation that has always fought fascism throughout history, and Mr. Zemmour is someone who has a great love, in particular, for Marshal Petain and for the fascist ideology," said Vincent Benaben, a railway worker and trade unionist:

"He [Zemmour] has been convicted several times for defending racial hatred. It goes against the values universally of the working class that my organisation carries, and in which I believe, and that is why it is important to be here today because it is out of the question for this man to come and do a meeting in my city."

Protesters also chanted "We do not forget, we do not forgive, Zyed, Bouna, Theo and Adama", in reference of victims who died from racist police aggressions.

"He is the tool of the capitalist class in power, in order to respond to all the recent demonstrations – the yellow vests, the pension reform, the climate movement, the Black Lives Matter movement – which made the bosses and the shareholders tremble," said Rafael Henri, a student.