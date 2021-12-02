US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with his Russian counterpart to warn him face-to-face of the "serious consequences" Russia would suffer if it invaded Ukraine and to urge him to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis.

Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting on Thursday in Stockholm, a day after declaring that Washington was ready to respond resolutely, including with hard-hitting sanctions, in the event of a Russian attack.

"The best way to avert the crisis is through diplomacy and that's what I look forward to discussing with Sergey," Blinken told reporters before going into talks with Lavrov.

He said Russia and Ukraine should each fully implement their obligations under the 2014 Minsk peace process, which was designed to end a war between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in the east of the former Soviet republic.

Washington was willing to facilitate this, Blinken said, but "if Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences".

Lavrov told reporters Moscow was ready for dialogue with Kiev. "We, as President Putin has stated, do not want any conflicts."

Military tensions

Ukraine has become the main flashpoint between Russia and the West as relations have soured to their worst level in the three decades since the Cold War ended.