Israel and Iran have been archenemies since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which saw the rise of a semi-theocratic government that defined Tel Aviv as the Little Satan. Alternatively, Iran’s revolutionary state dubbed the US the Great Satan.

Since then, Tel Aviv has sought every means possible to oppose Tehran. Iran, meanwhile, created the Resistance Front, which included Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other Shia proxies, and aimed to dismantle Israel, a close US ally in the Middle East.

From Israel’s perspective, the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran compromised Tel Aviv’s security in a volatile region. Civil wars and political instability have been widespread here since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following WWII.

While former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, the new Democratic government in Washington has been indirectly negotiating with Iran in Vienna to revitalise the nuclear agreement, which has heightened fears in Israel.

“There is no doubt that Israel is sceptical of the 2015 nuclear deal when it was first negotiated. But the [Israel's Naftali] Bennett administration seems to be pursuing its opposition to the deal in a fundamentally different way,” says Ali Vaez, the Iran project director of International Crisis Group, a US think-tank.

“It’s not as engaged in a public fight with the Biden administration as Netanyahu was with the Obama administration. It’s not going to take action, especially in the covert ground, that could derail the nuclear diplomacy without prior warning to Washington,” Vaez tells TRT World.

“Israel is not the most important factor in the fate of these negotiations as Iran’s own attitude and negotiation strategy is,” Ali says. Also Russia and China, the nuclear deal’s other key participants, whose relations have deteriorated with the West compared to during the Obama period, can play a more prominent role than Israel to revitalise the deal, according to Vaez.

The nuclear deal triangle

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers like the EU, Russia and China was the complex result of well-crafted diplomacy. Israel, under the former Benjamin Netanyahu government, had furiously opposed the deal, even raising tensions with the Obama administration.

Despite Israel's opposition to Iran's having nuclear capabilities, Tel Aviv has secretly developed nuclear weapons, which have not been produced under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), an international agreement regulating the rules of the world’s nuclear inventory.

But Netanyahu’s opposition did not prevent the deal from going through. This has showed that the objections of a single ally during negotiations likely won’t be good enough to block the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Even after the former Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018, the JCPOA still managed to survive due to the steadfastness of other partners like Iran, the EU, Russia and China.

In late November, when negotiations restarted, the political conditions were starkly different from 2018. The whole structure of the nuclear triangle has changed across the board.