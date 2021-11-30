A 15-year-old sophomore has opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48 kilometres north of Detroit.

Officers responded at around 12:55 pm [local time] to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at the school, McCabe said.

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody," McCabe said, declining to share more detail about the arrest.

Suspect not talking to investigators

The three students who were killed were a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17, McCabe said.

Two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 pm and the six others who were wounded were in stable condition, he said.

McCabe said the suspect's parents visited their son where he's being held and advised him not to talk to investigators, as is his right.

Police have to seek permission from a juvenile suspect's parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

