TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Deaths, injuries as powerful storm pounds Istanbul
Turkish officials say at least four people lost their lives as strong winds ravage the city of over 15 million people.
Deaths, injuries as powerful storm pounds Istanbul
Strong winds of up to 130 km per hour were recorded in Istanbul. / AA
November 29, 2021

A powerful storm has pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey, killing at least four people and injuring 38 others, causing havoc in the city of 15 million people.

The victims included a woman who died in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, where strong gusts tore off part of a roof and it landed on her and her child. The child survived with injuries.

The Istanbul governor's office said on Monday three other people were killed in the city, including a foreign national. 

The gusts also knocked down a clock tower, TV images showed. 

The winds blew away 33 roofs, uprooted 192 trees, knocked down 52 traffic lights and road signs and damaged 12 cars, according to the Istanbul municipality.

Ferries, flights cancelled

The Bosphorus, the narrow waterway that bisects the city, was closed to maritime traffic and ferry services were canceled.

Recommended

At least six Turkish Airlines flights scheduled to land in Istanbul were diverted to the cities of Ankara and Izmir, an airline spokesperson said.

The strong winds also forced authorities to cancel ferry services between the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Datca, local media reported.

Strong winds of up to 130 km per hour were felt in the city, according to the country's Meteorology General Directorate (MGM), with extreme conditions expected in nearby provinces like the western coastal city of Izmir. 

Footage from Izmir also showed sea levels rising, with high waves crashing along the shores of the Aegean city, while roads appeared to have been overflowing with water. 

The MGM warned that the winds would continue on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer