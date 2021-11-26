French fishing crews have temporarily blocked French ports and ferry traffic across the English Channel to disrupt the flow of goods to the UK.

The fishers are protesting to “respond to the derisive and humiliating attitude of the English,” Gerard Romiti, president of the French fishing committee, told reporters on Friday.

“We don’t want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still on the sidelines, ” he added.

Fishing crews blocked access to the port of Saint-Malo from 0800-0900 GMT, but that blockade, now over, has passed the relay to Calais and Ouistreham, where the protest is continuing.

Meanwhile, protesters are gearing up on Friday afternoon to block access to the freight terminal of the Channel Tunnel, the highway leading from France to Britain.

In the port of Calais, a blockade of ferries began at noon (1100 GMT), stopping ferries that provide links with the UK. Six fishing boats from the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer blocked access to the Calais port, in a short but impactful 90-minute operation.

“The British have access to the European market, while we do not have access to British waters", Olivier Lepretre, president of the regional fishing committee, told reporters in Calais.

“This is a symbolic action but if it continues we will show more teeth,” Lepretre added, in quotes given to French media.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. was “disappointed by threats of protest activity.”