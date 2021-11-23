After seizing power in Afghanistan in mid-August, the Taliban insisted they would ban the production, trafficking and use of illicit drugs. “We will not have any narcotics produced,” said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at his first press conference in Kabul.

But opium cultivation has continued and major drug seizures in regional countries suggest the trade is alive and well. It’s “business as usual" said David Mansfield, an independent researcher on illicit economies.

Afghanistan is the world’s largest opium producer, accounting for 85 percent of the global total in 2020. It also produces significant amounts of cannabis and increasingly manufactures methamphetamine using the local ephedra plant.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported last week that opium production in Afghanistan had increased by 8 percent in 2021, although the area under poppy cultivation shrank.

The report also warned that the drugs trade could get a further boost from the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy: “The current contraction of licit economic opportunities makes households even more vulnerable to engaging in illicit activities.”

The withdrawal of foreign aid combined with drought, sanctions and Covid-19 have greatly exacerbated the country’s humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the population facing acute food insecurity this winter, according to the World Food Programme.

In these desperate circumstances, farmers have little choice but to grow opium, which requires less water than legal crops and can still be trafficked out of the country even if borders are closed.

Production is reportedly ongoing in the major poppy-growing provinces of Helmand and Kandahar, with traders operating openly. Prices are back to normal after a brief spike following the Taliban takeover in August, Mansfield told TRT World.

Despite vowing to ban drugs, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid recently announced that the Taliban had no plan to eradicate poppy cultivation. “Our people are going through economic crisis, and stopping people from their only means of income is not a good idea,” he said.

Trafficking continues along various long-established smuggling routes: the ‘Balkan Route’, through Iran and Turkey; the ‘Northern Route’, through Central Asia and Russia; and the ‘Southern Route’, through Pakistan and the Indian Ocean to Africa

In Tajikistan about 500 kg of narcotics were intercepted in October, one of the biggest amounts of recent years. The Russian foreign ministry said that the “drug threats” were “still a pressing problem for us” claiming “the situation has not changed”.

The Taliban has reportedly set up an anti-trafficking force in Badakhshan province near the Tajik border. This is likely an attempt to “appease Russia and China,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, director of the Initiative on Nonstate Armed Actors at the Brookings Institution.

The Taliban is keen to forge closer ties to Moscow and Beijing, which have both expressed concern about drug-trafficking from Afghanistan, although China receives more of its supply from the Golden Triangle.

Elsewhere, along the ‘Balkan Route’, drug seizures are through the roof. Iran reported on 17 November that it had intercepted more than 3 tons of opium, meth and hashish in the southeastern town of Zahedan.

The route through Pakistan and southeast Iran is one of the major highways for narcotics leaving Afghanistan, according to Mansfield. Iranian intelligence recently announced that it had nabbed over 25 tons of drugs in Zahedan since March.

In Turkey, police recently seized more than 700 tons of narcotics in the east and southeast, followed by almost half a ton of heroin near the Iranian border earlier this month. Azerbaijan intercepted a similar amount coming from Iran.

In September, Indian authorities in Gujarat discovered almost 3 tons of heroin that had been smuggled from Afghanistan and routed through the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Subsequent heroin shipments have come from Chabahar, in Iran, and Pakistan.

In the autumn, international maritime forces intercepted two large consignments of drugs in the Indian Ocean. Recent years have seen joint shipments of Afghan heroin and meth travel through Pakistan or Iran and by sea to Africa.