It’s been over four years since Analiza Guevarra packed her belongings in a black bin bag and walked away from what had become unbearable work conditions.

At the time, the softly spoken 41-year-old was working in an upscale neighbourhood in West London as a live-in domestic worker for a Qatari family. She had been with the family for a couple of years in Qatar, where working hours were long and the pay meagre. Things further deteriorated when they decided to move to London and bring her along. She didn’t have a choice in the matter, and was the only one of four domestic workers flown to the UK with the family, expected to do the same amount of work, including looking after the youngest of the family’s eight children.

Overworked, exhausted and underpaid, she slung the black bag over her shoulder. She was given so little freedom that she felt she had to justify her outing by telling the family she was taking out the trash. She never returned.

Guevarra has since then been recognised by the UK government as a victim of modern slavery. The final decision on her case was issued about two years after she entered the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), the UK’s framework for modern slavery and trafficking victims, referred by a local NGO. Modern slavery is used as an umbrella term to describe a wide range of exploitative crimes that include domestic servitude, human trafficking, forced labour, debt bondage and forced marriage.

However, under the UK government’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill, Guevarra – who had become undocumented by the time she approached the UK authorities – would likely fall through the cracks or at the very least find it more difficult to have her case heard.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the bill’s aim is to “increase the fairness of our system” and prevent abuse.

Few, however, agree with that statement, and the bill, which focuses on migration and asylum, has been strongly criticised from its inception for several of its provisions. Among the most controversial is a proposal for an Australian-style “offshore processing” of asylum claims, and the creation of a “two-tier” asylum system that would see asylum seekers who have entered the country through illegal routes – the vast majority of refugees - receive a “lower class” refugee status. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned it could undermine the 1951 Refugee Convention.

There is an equal amount of concern among groups working in the field of modern slavery and anti-trafficking about the effects the bill could have on the system of identification of victims and prosecution of the crime of modern slavery – with even senior police officers warning it could make life easier for traffickers.

“It represents a continuing trend from the British government of conflating immigration compliance with modern slavery protections,” Jamie Fookes, advocacy coordinator for the Anti-Trafficking Monitoring Group at the human rights group Anti-Slavery International, told TRT World.

There are two main provisions that those working in the modern slavery sector are concerned about: requiring a victim to self-identify as such early in the process to avoid damage to credibility, and the exclusion of offenders from victims’ support.

“Just being illegally present in the UK could be enough of a criminal offence to disqualify you from accessing trafficking support,” Fookes explains, adding that the bill remains vague on many points.

“Traffickers will know how to abuse the system, and if you make it harder to get support for migrant victims of trafficking and you make it harder for them to come forward out of fear they will be deported or detained, traffickers will exploit that,” he added.

The Conservative government was also slammed in late November for introducing a new decision-making body tasked with identifying victims of modern slavery, the Immigration Enforcement Competent Authority. NGOs and human rights groups decried this was done without civil society consultation and point out that its name alone suggests an inherent bias, which could lead to an unjust two-tier system that could further deter undocumented victims from coming forward.

“No evidence”