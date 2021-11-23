WORLD
3 MIN READ
US: Fighting threatens 'massive' progress in Ethiopia peace talks
US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman says there is a notable progress in getting the Ethiopian government and the rebels to "move from a military confrontation to a negotiating process."
US: Fighting threatens 'massive' progress in Ethiopia peace talks
Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed has announced that he will lead “from the battlefield” to push Tigrayan rebel forces back to the north of the country. / Reuters
November 23, 2021

A United States envoy has said that he sees "massive progress" in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides, but fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments during the year-long war.

The warring sides are now talking about elements they expect to see on the table, Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday following his latest visit to Ethiopia.

“Unfortunately, each side is trying to achieve its goals by military force and believe they are on the cusp of winning,” he added.

The US envoy said the Tigray forces must halt their advance on the capital and warned that their demands might increase as they get closer.

The Tigray forces long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

On Monday, Ahmed announced he will lead “from the battlefield” in a war that has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people.

READ MORE:Abiy Ahmed's odyssey from Nobel Peace laureate to civil war warrior

Diplomatic process 

Recommended

Feltman said Ethiopia’s prime minister told him he’s confident he can push the Tigrayan rebel forces back to their home region in the north of the country.

“I question that confidence,” said Feltman. 

The envoy, however, said he was encouraged that Ahmed was willing to speak in detail about what a diplomatic process might look like to stop the fighting.

“There’s no sign there would be direct talks on the horizon between the two sides, nor is that necessary,” Feltman added, saying there are “a whole lot of ways to have political processes” including proximity talks.

Pressing issues include access to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray, which has been under a government blockade since late June, and to a growing number of people in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions where fighting has blocked aid.

READ MORE: World Food Programme drivers released after weeklong detention in Ethiopia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens