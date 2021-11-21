Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan has signed a deal with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup.

The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday, provides for the reinstatement of Hamdok as prime minister, and the release of civilian leaders, state media reported.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats, said senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma Nasir.

A group of Sudanese mediators who have been locked in talks to mediate a deal since the outbreak of the crisis released a statement outlining the main points of the deal.

It includes the restoration of Hamdok as prime minister, the release of all detainees, and what it said was the resumption of the constitutional, legal and political consensus governing the transitional period.

The statement from the mediators said the deal was reached following an agreement among political factions, ex-rebel groups, and military figures.

More protests as 'opposition does not recognise the deal'

Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said on Sunday it does not recognise any political agreement with the military.

The coalition said mass protests rejecting the military's power grab last month will continue.