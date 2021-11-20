Israeli officials successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian on Saturday after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening.

Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank.

Nearly a dozen Palestinians chanted “greetings to the martyr”, gathering around the body after it was handed over to the Palestinian side at an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

They wrapped the remains with Palestinian flag and an ambulance carried the body away.

Friday’s error, described by the army as an “unfortunate mistake”, sharpened focus on Israel’s controversial policy of withholding remains of Palestinians killed while allegedly carrying out attacks.

Israel says the policy serves as a deterrent for future attacks and leverage for prisoner exchanges, while rights groups say the action is a form of collective punishment inflicted on grieving families.

Israel agreed to return the bodies of Abu Sultan and Isra Khazimia on Friday, citing “humanitarian grounds”. Abu Sultan was a minor when he committed his alleged attack, while Isra Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues.