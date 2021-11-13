Sitting in a TV studio in the suburbs of Karachi, Wasim Akram, like millions of other Pakistanis, watched in disbelief as Matthew Wade hit three consecutive sixes to take Australia into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday night. The shocking defeat ended Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament, leaving them with yet another World Cup heartbreak.

Pakistani fans were quick to express their shock and dismay on social media as many of them unleashed their wrath at misfiring pacer Hasan Ali, partly for his poor bowling spell in the semifinal but primarily for dropping Wade in the crucial 19th over.

In the past, the reaction to such defeats would quickly snowball into a storm of abuse together with all sorts of accusations including that of match-fixing.

But for a change, Pakistanis handled this defeat with grace.

Wasim told TRT World in an interview that he knows precisely why.

As a part of a panel of experts doing a TV show on the T20 World Cup, the former Pakistan captain and Test cricket legend quickly overcame the initial disbelief on Friday night and acknowledged that the current Pakistan squad left a lasting impression on cricket lovers and managed to conquer the hearts and minds of their fans back home.

“It was heartbreaking to see them lose but at the same time I was proud of the way they went out there and played their hearts out throughout the tournament,” said Wasim, who was Pakistan’s star performer in their historic title-winning triumph in the 1992 World Cup.

Wasim wasn’t the only one proud of Babar Azam and his boys who went to the UAE utterly under-prepared for the T20 World Cup and ended it as one of the most impressive teams ever to feature in the history of the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was at the helm of a long list of luminaries, who showered praise on the Pakistan team soon after it bowed out of the World Cup.

“To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now because I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you should all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia,” Imran, captain of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, tweeted.

Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis, who had to quit as Pakistan’s bowling coach just weeks before the T20 World Cup, could have taken this opportunity to settle scores with the country’s cricket authorities. But instead the former Pakistan captain chose to join the chorus in praise of the national team.

“You guys have not Won the World Cup but Won Hearts of every Pakistani. We couldn’t have asked for more. You guys gave your Best. So so proud of you Team Pakistan. Keep your Head High,” Waqar tweeted.

A transformation few expected

The question on every cricket buff’s mind is that how a team known for its highly mercurial nature managed to become a consistent side that many predicted would go on to win the World Cup?

Ask Wasim Akram and he will tell you that the transformation didn’t happen overnight.

He believes that the seeds of this consistency were sown two years ago when Misbah-ul-Haq, then head coach, and Waqar Younis took charge of the team.

“You have to give credit where it is due,” Wasim said, referring to the role played by Misbah and Waqar, the two men who are generally criticised for failing to bring any worthwhile improvement in the team’s performance during their coaching tenure.

“Two years ago we had a new head coach and a bowling coach in Misbah and Waqar. It's true that during the best part of those two years we didn't win many matches against the top teams. But the homework was being done. The core nucleus of this current Pakistan team was formed by Misbah and Waqar. The current coaches have just taken over and are more or less relying on the same players, who were drafted in the team and prepared by those two.”

It’s a big compliment for Misbah and Waqar considering that they had mostly been on the receiving end of critics’ wrath and that once included Wasim Akram himself.

“The thing is that Misbah and Waqar gave these guys a lot of confidence and it is now showing in the way they are performing on the field,” Akram said.

The current Pakistan team isn’t just a confident team. It also comes across as a happy one. Unlike the past there is no infighting in the team despite the fact that younger players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan are at the forefront while seniors including Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have taken the back seat.

Epidemiological blessing

Pakistan’s transformation from an under-achieving team to a well-oiled, winning unit occurred during the peak of the pandemic.

There were lockdowns and there were the depressing bio-secure bubbles. Then there was this talk of players’ mental health and how the pandemic was affecting it all over the sports world.

Pakistan, however, thrived during this period not in spite of but because of the pandemic. For them it was almost like a blessing in disguise.

“These guys have spent more time with each other than with their families during these past two years because of the pandemic,” Wasim pointed out.

But how could that have helped?

At the start of the pandemic, experts raised fears that sportspersons will find it tough to deal with quarantines and bio-secure bubbles. And the fears did come true as the restrictive atmosphere posed psychological and fitness related challenges to athletes.