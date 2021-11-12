TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Workers in Turkey discover skeleton of unidentified animal species
The intact skeleton of an animal about 1-meter tall with predatory teeth was discovered in the yard of an old factory in Turkey’s eastern Igdir province.
Workers in Turkey discover skeleton of unidentified animal species
The academics who came to the area where the excavation was made, took the skeleton to the university for research. / AA
November 12, 2021

A Turkish university will conduct research to find out the species of an animal whose skeleton was found by workers while digging the yard of an enterprise in eastern Turkey.

Last week, workers digging the yard of an old spinning factory in the eastern Igdir province discovered an intact skeleton of an animal about 1-meter (3.3-feet) tall, with predatory teeth.

After they noticed that some tissues of the skeleton did not deteriorate, the workers reported the situation to the academics at the Igdir University’s Biodiversity Application and Research Center.

READ MORE: Badge bearing US’ Great Seal found at Turkey’s fortress from Roman times

Taken for research

The academics who came to the area where the excavation was made, took the skeleton to the university for research. 

Belkis Muca Yigit, a lecturer at Igdir University, told Anadolu Agency that they will try to find out the species of the animal after examination. 

Recommended

“Then we will ensure that this skeleton is preserved in a museum,” Yigit added. 

Yusuf Kitay, the operating officer of the excavation, said the workers found the animal skeleton while they were working in an area that has not been used for the last 30-40 years.

The shape of the skeleton caught the workers' attention and they reported the situation to the authorities, Kitay said.

 “We especially noticed that its hindlimbs are long. We informed the authorities that it may be an interesting species as its feet do not have hooves but nails, and it also has sharp teeth,” he added.

READ MORE: 'Hell Heron': England’s Isle of Wight home to two new dinosaurs species

“The research will be conducted, we are also curious. I hope something interesting will come out and be useful to science,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer