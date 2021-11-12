A Turkish university will conduct research to find out the species of an animal whose skeleton was found by workers while digging the yard of an enterprise in eastern Turkey.

Last week, workers digging the yard of an old spinning factory in the eastern Igdir province discovered an intact skeleton of an animal about 1-meter (3.3-feet) tall, with predatory teeth.

After they noticed that some tissues of the skeleton did not deteriorate, the workers reported the situation to the academics at the Igdir University’s Biodiversity Application and Research Center.

READ MORE: Badge bearing US’ Great Seal found at Turkey’s fortress from Roman times

Taken for research

The academics who came to the area where the excavation was made, took the skeleton to the university for research.

Belkis Muca Yigit, a lecturer at Igdir University, told Anadolu Agency that they will try to find out the species of the animal after examination.