Libyans felt hopeful about their future for the first time in the last six years of war as stakeholders formed a transitional government in early 2021 under the UN's watch.

But figures like warlord Khalifa Haftar complicated the transition by eyeing the Libyan presidency. At the same time, the international community turned a blind eye to his alleged war crimes and allowed him to linger on in the country.

Khalid al Mishri, the head of Libyan High Council of State, called for the election boycott, citing the "flawed" election laws drafted by the High National Elections Commission. Mishri believes that the laws have been designed to give Haftar access to the electoral process as a presidential candidate.

TRT World spoke to Guma el Gamaty, a prominent Libyan academic and head of the Taghyeer Political Party, to understand Libya's obstacles.

TRT WORLD:Libya wants to have free polls, but uncertainty increases ahead of the December 24 elections. Will the polls be successful?

GUMA El GAMATY: Unfortunately, there are wide disagreements and debates about the laws which were used to organise the elections. Two of the laws passed by the House of Representatives (HoR) which are loyal to Aguila Saleh (Haftar's sidekick) are seen as very weak laws. They don’t enjoy a wide range of support. Because of these agreements and objections, this puts in doubt whether the elections will be successful. We may have it, but it does not guarantee that the elections will solve the problem. The presidential elections in this way might take us back and it is a serious danger.

Is it possible to have fair elections in a country where a warlord controls some major cities?

GG: This is another major issue, people who stand for presidential or parliamentary elections can not campaign freely in the whole of Libya because the east is controlled by Haftar. They will stop anyone who doesn’t support Haftar. These elections should be normally secured by GNU, but the government can not operate in the east.

There is a potential danger of widespread manipulation of the votes, particularly in the areas controlled by Haftar. Even the observers have to be approved by Haftar forces, and we are not sure that there will be many international observers. I’m seriously in doubt about transparency and fairness.

Recently, many Libyan politicians, including some HoR members, gathered in Tripoli to protest against the so-called constitutional law issued by Aguila Saleh. What was that about?

GG: First of all, Aguila Saleh and his group managed to pass laws that are in favour of Haftar. Haftar doesn’t need to resign thanks to these laws. This has been seen as favouring him. Normally people holding dual citizenship could not be able to run but Aguila even allowed it. Haftar is also a US citizen.

The other issue in the parliamentary elections in which they have prevented political parties from using the list system. So there are no lists for the listing system. Everyone should apply individually.

What role do Libya's tribes play in shaping the country's future?

GG: Well, Libyan society is partly tribal in certain areas. Tribes are much stronger in the east and south. However, they will be very influential in pushing members for parliament who are chosen based on tribal loyalty and who have no expertise. The tribes will be divided between Haftar and Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi.

What do you think about the UN's position in Libya? We know that there have been no sanctions against those who support Haftar against the UN-backed government in Libya. On the other hand, Russia, France, the UAE and others support Haftar, contradicting the UN's stand. How do ordinary Libyans see the role of the international body in conflict resolution?

GG: Literally not positive. Unfortunately, the Libyan people don't have positive feelings about the UN. The UN has not shown positive leadership and direction. A lot of Libyan people feel the UN does not create a solution. It is mostly a problem of the international community and the UN which should show dedication and will for reforms.