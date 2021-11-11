At least 1261 campaigners at the Canadian parliament have signed a petition urging the government to take action against Israel for using violence against Palestinian children.

The campaign was launched by Liberal Party Toronto Deputy Salma Zahid on the official website of the Federal Parliament.

"Protecting the rights of children around the world is a priority of the Canadian government. As a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Israel has an absolute obligation to prevent torture and ill-treatment of children in line with international juvenile justice standards," campaigners said in a written text addressed to the Canadian State.

In the text, which recorded that violence and human rights violations against Palestinian children have been investigated and documented by international human rights groups for more than 30 years, it was pointed out that Canada should take action to prevent violations under all circumstances, in accordance with Article 1 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"We, the undersigned, call on the Canadian government to undertake urgent work by parliament's International Subcommittee on Human Rights to review Israel's treatment of children in occupied Palestine, in view of its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child," campaigners said.

Anti-Israel drones’ campaign

Meanwhile, 55 different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Canada have launched a campaign against Israeli drones, urging Ottawa to stop purchasing 5 billion dollars of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Israel.