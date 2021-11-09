Germany’s two global wars led to far-reaching political instability and disorder that affected much of the world during the 20th Century.

But as an act of atonement, Germany condemned its Nazi past and built large Holocaust museums in remembrance of the atrocities committed against Jews and other minorities.

Seven decades after the Holocaust, Berlin has emerged as a strong adherent of mainstream democratic order. Conversely, the UK surrendered to a populist trend called Brexit while France created Macronism, a French version of populism contrasting with the rise of the country’s far-right movement.

Why, though, is Germany an exception amid a rise of populism in Europe and the UK, and Trumpism in the US?

Experts think that while countries like the UK and France have typically considered themselves to be a better example of democracy than Germany, Berlin has crafted a careful political order based on lessons learned from its complicated past.

According to Bulent Guven, a Turkish-German political scientist, Germany’s past political failures, from the post-WWI liberal Weimar Republic to Hitler’s fascist Nazi government, created disasters in different forms.

“While the Weimar Republic led to an economic crisis, Hitler’s warmonger politics brought a total disaster, ending with the Allied invasion of Germany,” Guven tells TRT World. “As a result, people fear radical change, voting in elections to result in forming coalition governments.”

Fearing instability

Except for 1998, all post-WWII elections in Germany have led to coalition governments, with one party typically being replaced with another while the former then serves in the next ruling coalition.

The latest election results, which made theSocial Democrats the leading party, are a testament to the dominant character of Germany’s mainstream politics of “restraint.” This is exemplified in Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat who is the leftist party’s current candidate for chancellor. He also served as Germany’s finance minister under Angela Merkel, a Christian Democrat.

In more recent times, Social Democrats in Germany have been part of the Christian Democrat-led coalition. Since the election in September, this likely will remain the case. The only change for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) appears to be a potential partnership with the Free Democrats and Greens.

Unlike other Western countries like the UK and France, coalition formation in Germany is a rule, not an exception. It seems that it’s a healthy political system for Berlin, because “the very need to build a coalition militates against the political polarisation, and demonisation of the opposition, that has become standard in the Anglosphere,” wrote Gideon Rachman, a British political analyst.

“During the election campaign, Scholz has positioned himself as someone who will continue to pursue Merkel’s political path,” says Guven, an old friend of Scholz. “He even made a hand gesture, which is exactly the same as Merkel’s, during the campaign,” the political analyst adds.

“Both extreme parties [on the left and right] did poorly in the elections, which probably signals a broad general consensus that a centrist government will basically work best in the coming years,” Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor and an expert on global politics, tells TRT World.

Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liège in Belgium, also sees Germany as a country “looking forward to the future” after all its past troubles, “whereas some other European countries are looking backward and lamenting the fact they lost much of [their] power.”

According to Gemenne, one of the key reasons for this is rooted in those countries' colonialist past. “European states like Britain and France, which used to be colonial super powers, have never really accepted the fact that they will no longer be super powers.”