Lebanon and Saudi Arabia seek to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift that emerged following comments by Lebanon's information minister on Yemen's civil war.

The attempt to reconcile bilateral relations came with a top Arab League envoy's visit to Beirut on Monday, as “an initiative to put the crisis on the right track.”

Hossam Zaki, the league’s deputy chief, who is in Beirut holding meetings about the rift, has so far met President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdalla Bou Habib.

Zaki told reporters after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun that he was ready to visit Saudi Arabia but that some tangible moves to ease the crisis have to be felt first.

“The interests of Lebanon and Gulf nations are our goal,” Zaki said, and openly asked what Lebanese authorities “plan to do to end this crisis.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office quoted the prime minister as saying that Lebanon wants normal relations to be restored with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab nations, adding that the Arab League can play a role in that.

Mikati also said Lebanon will remove all obstacles to restore the relations, according to his office.

Mikati has urged Kordahi to “do what needs to be done” — an apparent appeal for him to step down but the minister has so far refused to apologise or resign.

