COP26 was touted as a “make or break'' moment for fighting climate change with scientists warning time is running out to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius. Nearly 30,000 delegates, journalists, civil society representatives and activists descended on Glasgow this week either to hash out deals or to hold their leaders to account.

If the main goal of the conference is to “keep 1.5 alive,” we look at some of the key issues discussed and ask whether pledges can help achieve that goal.

1.5 not alive and kicking

In order to keep the 1.5 goal alive, the UN said, the world should reach net zero emissions by 2050. According to the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries were due this year to submit their “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs), or their plans to cut carbon emissions. These are revised every five years and should be incrementally ambitious.

So far, experts say that goal remains out of reach.

New analysis looking at the climate pledges made at COP26 estimates they are more likely to limit global warming than the previous ones. According to one study published in the journal Science, the chances of reaching the 2 degree goal now stand at 34 percent, while the 1.5 goal remains a distant dream with only a 1.5 percent chance it will be fulfilled. Another number crunch by the University of Melbourne said global temperatures were likely to rise to 1.9 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

China, whose president Xi Jinping did not attend the leaders’ summit earlier this week, had previously announced a goal to reach net zero by 2060, while India’s prime minister Narendra Modi told the conference his country is looking to achieve net zero by 2070, a move some commentators have billed as “diplomatically necessary.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the new pledges, alongside new commitments to slash methane emissions, could limit global warming to 1.8 degrees “if met in full and on time”.

“Ambitions count for little if they are not implemented successfully. Tracking and accountability will be critical to ensure countries and companies are following through on their promises,” wrote Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

Communication breakdown

At the end of day one of the conference, the UK government announced that 127 countries had signed up to a deforestation pledge that commits to “halt[ing] and revers[ing] forest loss and land degradation” by the end of the decade. The pledge is backed by $19 billion in public and private funds to protect and restore forests. It was supported by countries that collectively account for 85 percent of the world’s forests including Indonesia, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But just a day after it was announced, one of its main signatories, Indonesia, said it didn’t actually sign up to “end deforestation” by 2030, as claimed by some headlines, and that the UK had misrepresented the pledge.

Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said on Twitter that stopping development in the name of zero deforestation would go against the country’s social and economic goals.

Greenpeace criticised the pledge as “a green light for another decade of forest destruction,” as the deal is also not legally-binding.

“There’s a very good reason Bolsonaro felt comfortable signing on to this new deal,” said Carolina Pasquali, Greenpeace Brazil’s executive director.

“Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions increased by 9.5% in 2020, driven by Amazon destruction – the result of deliberate policy choices by the Bolsonaro government,” she said, adding that Brazil was unlikely to follow its pledge with policy.

“Indeed, [Bolsonaro] is currently trying to push through a legislative package that would accelerate forest loss.”

Methane agreement

On day two of the conference, 105 countries signed up to the Global Methane Pledge. Led by the US and the European Union, it commits countries to cut back on emissions of greenhouse gas by 30 percent by 2030 compared to levels in 2020. Methane is the second most significant greenhouse gas in terms of impact on global warming, and it’s most harmful in the first twenty years after it reaches the atmosphere.

While the pledge is welcome, critics point out that following through with it will be a challenge as methane emissions have been vastly underreported.