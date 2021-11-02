Apple Inc has cut back production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13.

The move is seen as a sign that the global chip supply crunch is hitting Apple harder than previously indicated.

Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, Nikkei Asia said on Tuesday.

The parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13, the report added.

Even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag due to factory closures in Asia and high demand in the second half of the year, Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies.