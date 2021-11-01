South Africans cast ballots in local elections expected to reflect growing discontent with the African National Congress, whose popularity has been waning even before deadly riots in July.

Polls suggest a majority of voters on Monday could for the first time turn against the ANC, which has governed nationally since Nelson Mandela's election ended white rule in 1994.

Polls opened at 0500 GMT and are scheduled to close at 1900 GMT.

High-placed party members, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, face a slew of corruption investigations - the latest linked to coronavirus spending.

Unemployment has hit 34.4 percent. In July, Zuma's imprisonment sparked riots and looting that left at least 354 dead.

ANC 'clean-up'