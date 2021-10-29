Saudi Arabia has ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours, and stopped all imports from Lebanon.

The decision is in response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as Saudi “aggression.”

Saudi state media added that the kingdom's ambassador to Beirut was also asked to return home, while noting that the shift will not affect the tens of thousands of Lebanese citizens and their families who live and work in the oil-rich kingdom.

The decision came days after a video circulated on social media in which Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because he is opposed to wars between Arabs.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed regret for the Saudi Arabian move and urged the kingdom to review its decision. Mikati added that his government “categorically rejects" anything that harms the “deep brotherly relations” with Saudi Arabia.

Mikati said Kordahi’s comments do not represent the government’s opinion, reiterating that the minister spoke before taking his post last month.

Kordahi, a former TV show host, made the comments on a TV program before he was chosen for the post in September. Kordahi is close to the Christian Marada Movement, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.