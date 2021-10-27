Canadian defence company Telemus Systems has gone bankrupt as a result of an arms embargo imposed by Ottawa on Turkey.

The company filed for bankruptcy last August after it lost its primary customer, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday, citing a report by the trustee KPMG.

The Canadian government imposed an arms embargo on Turkey in 2020.

Telemus Systems was selling a wide range of intelligence and electronic support systems to TAI for a military drone named TAI Anka.

“Despite the company’s repeated attempts to reach a resolution with Global Affairs Canada, including explaining the material adverse impact on the company’s financial situation and solvency, the company’s Turkish export permits remained suspended,” the report said.

“As a result of the government sanctions, the company was no longer able to generate any revenue."

Final blow