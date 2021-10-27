A recent public spat between India’s main opposition party Indian National Congress and a powerful regional party has once again underscored that left-to-centre parties are far from fighting the 2014 national election in unison and nowhere near throwing a tough electoral challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The spat between Congress and an important member of a future coalition All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) broke out at a time when India is stepping into its five-yearly election cycle.

Although both parties are anti-right political parties, they were expected to stitch an alliance to resuscitate a non-existent opposition coalition to stop the march of their common rival – the BJP-led Hindutva brigade.

AITC has emphatically defeated the centrally ruling BJP recently in West Bengal, the third-largest province in India.

For regional analysts, it would have been a lethal partnership if they join hands as a weak Congress is still the main opposition in most of India’s 28 provinces while AITC’s chief, a firebrand Bengali woman Mamata Banerjee, is considered to be the grittiest of challengers of Narendra Modi, the prime minister.

However, within a week of being sworn in as the chief minister of Bengal for the third time, Banerjee published an article in her party’s mouthpiece and indicated that Congress “cannot be allowed” to lead an opposition coalition in 2024.

Days before she penned the piece,Banerjee’s party engineered splits in Congress in at least three states of India – Goa, Tripura and Assam – and allegedly lured Congress leaders away by offering nominated membership in India’s upper house.

Eventually a public spat broke out between a senior minister of Congress Bhupesh Baghel and AITC’s leadership, with both sides exchanging barbs on social media, exposing the fault lines in the anti-BJP camp.

If the acrimony continues, it would ensure Hindu right’s victory for the third straight term in 2024. It may also hasten India’s transformation from a religion-neutral to a theocratic state with unequal access to democratic provisions.

The realpolitik

It is difficult to argue against AITC's ambitious expansion plans and Congress' refusal to accept Banerjee as the leader of the future coalition, despite their common disdain for the BJP.

In her career spanning over four decades, Banerjee defeated the left – in power for three decades – and the right, twice, in West Bengal, despite being acutely confronted by Modi in her home turf.

The victories catapulted Banerjee from one among a dozen top Indian leaders to a position of preeminence when she was considered by all – from pundits to politicians – as the opposition’s main leader against Modi in the 2024 poll.

Realising that she may have an outside chance to lead the opposition, Banerjee is exploring options to form her own coalition with the support from a section of disgruntled Congressmen and self-styled regional leaders. She is even accruing support from a tiny section of the BJP annoyed with Modi.

Such a formula to bring together a mishmash of opposing political forces to form a ruling coalition has worked in the past as the fulcrum of Indian politics oscillates between tenures of strong centrist parties like Congress or BJP to small but temporarily powerful dispensations like Janata Party or Janata Dal.

Among them, Janata Party and Janata Dal produced six of 18 Indian prime ministers.

Mamata Banerjee is working hard to emerge as a similar, non-centrist, third alternative to Congress and the BJP.

For Congress, it is difficult to accept Banerjee as the leader of the opposition as the party – as yet – is the main opposition to the BJP despite a shaky leadership.