The United States has given a harsh public rebuke to Israeli settlement plans in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

US State Department recently expressed 'deep concern' over Tel Aviv's plans to build 3,100 new units in the West Bank and its bids for over 1,300 additional units.

In early October, senior US officials 'discreetly' told Naftali Bennet that their concerns mainly relate to upcoming constructions marked in areas that they consider a deeper part of what has been left of Palestine.

Compared to previous US administrations, it appears to be one of the harshest statements against Israel's longstanding settler policy.

Twelve EU nations, including Germany, have also called on Israel in a joint statement to reverse its plans to construct more than 3,000 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, the countries said they opposed settlement expansion across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Still, words alone mean nothing for many Palestinians as long as Israel continues with its expansion of settlements.

Fragmenting Palestinian land

"The Israeli government was not serious about peace and the two-state solution from the beginning. They wanted to buy time to be able to annex the West Bank. It continued building settlements even during the golden time of peace agreement," Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro told TRT World.

Amro said, "The purpose of Israeli settlement expansion is to fragment Palestinian land so there wouldn’t be the connection of Palestinian geography."

"International condemnation is neither serious nor making any pressure on Israel to stop its criminal policy.’ Amro explained, ‘The remaining option for Palestinians is to resist the Israeli occupation and the international community should make the Israeli government accountable according to international law standard which clearly indicates that settlements are war crimes.”

“Israel would stop human rights violations against the Palestinians, only by making the Israeli occupation costly for Israeli officials, through international law and ICC.’

War crime

According to Fourth Geneva Convention, forcible transfer of the protected population is prohibited, and the occupying power is forbidden from applying its laws to the occupied territory.

Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967, Michael Lynk, said in a report that Israeli settlements amount to a war crime.

Lynk's research suggests that the settlements violated the absolute prohibition against “settler implantation” of the 1998 Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In his report, Lynk said the "creation of demographic facts" on the ground to "solidify a permanent presence, a consolidation of alien political control, and an illegitimate claim of sovereignty trampled upon the fundamental precepts of modern international humanitarian and human rights law".

He called upon the international community to develop a menu of accountability measures for Israel, should it continue to defy international law, including reviewing trade, investment and cultural agreements and ending arms sales with Tel Aviv.

