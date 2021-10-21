Hearing a petition on whether India's farmers have the right to protest, India’s Supreme Court said that farmers can protest but cannot block roads indefinitely.

The judgement came on Thursday, giving farmer unions three weeks to remove their protest tents outside at the New Delhi border.

How did India, a country which takes pride in its farmers, reach a point where farmers have been encamping outside the capital city for over a year?

It all began almost immediately after the Indian parliament led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's majoritarian government cleared the farm laws last fall. Tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab, an agricultural state known as the breadbasket of India, and its neighbouring state Haryana, marched towards the capital city New Delhi.

The police blocked the procession at the border of New Delhi, but the farmers were determined to revoke the farm laws. The situation came to the point when the Modi government entered a year-long deadlock with farmers. Their movement became India's longest-running farmers' protest against the government.

Although the Modi government initially either downplayed or dismissed the farmers' agitation, it eventually came to the table with them, holding several rounds of talks with farm union leaders.

The deadlock, however, ensued.

While engaging in talks with the farmers union and ensuring that the police barricade remained intact to keep the protesting agricultural population in the north outside the capital city's borders, the Modi government failed to convince the farming communities from the rest of the country with the new farm laws.

Farmers from other parts of the country joined the protest and simultaneously led a series of demonstrations in different states.

For several decades, Indian farmers have relied on 7000 government-regulated wholesale markets to sell their yearly agricultural yield.

These markets are largely run by committees comprising farmers with large landholdings, local traders or agents who arbitrate between a farmer and a wholesaler. The committees also look after the logistical needs, such as organising transportation and storage facilities.