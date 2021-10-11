Ethiopia's national army has launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said.

Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.

"On the morning of October 11, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara special forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts," the office Reda heads said in a statement.

Reda said there was fighting in Amhara region's Wegeltena, Wurgessa and Haro towns, and that the forces were using heavy artillery, fighter jets, drones, tanks and rockets to attack.

Reuters could not independently verify his statement.

Fighting intensifies