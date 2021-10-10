Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Israel for a final visit before leaving office.

The visit caps Merkel's 16 years in office, which were characterised by near unwavering support for Israel.

Following an inconclusive election last month, her eventual successor, to be determined in lengthy coalition talks, is not expected to change that approach.

Merkel was scheduled on Sunday to meet Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and visit Israel's national Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. Her talks with Israeli leaders were expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program.

READ MORE: Palestinians must suffer so that Germany can feel better about its past

Germany's solid support to Israel

Germany was a leading player in the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump, with Israel's support, withdrew from the agreement in 2018. The Biden administration has been trying to revive that deal over Israeli objections.

Israel was formed in the wake of the Holocaust in 1948 and the two countries only established diplomatic ties in 1965. But over the decades those ties have warmed.

Germany is Israel's largest trading partner in Europe and the German government has provided solid support to Israel during attacks on Palestine and diplomatic crises.

Merkel and the former Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had a sometimes cool relationship due to poor personal chemistry and differences over the Palestinian issue.

Germany supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, while both Netanyahu and Bennett do not. But these differences have done little to upset the broader partnership.