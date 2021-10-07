President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are planning to meet by video link before the end of the year, a senior US official said Wednesday.

There is an "agreement in principle" for the "virtual bilateral," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"The president said how nice it would be to see Xi, which he has not done for some years," the official said. "We would expect them to have the ability to see one another, even if only virtually."

The official cited news reports that Xi will not attend the upcoming G20 gathering of leaders in Rome, which would have been a natural place for Biden to arrange a bilateral meeting.

The virtual meeting was announced after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Zurich with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi. The senior official said those talks lasted six hours.

During that meeting Yang called for the two countries to work together, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.

"When China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States are in confrontation, the two countries and the world will suffer seriously," he said, according to the Xinhua report.

He said that Beijing "attaches importance to the positive remarks on China-US relations" made by Biden recently.

