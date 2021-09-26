At least three people have died and some passengers were injured after five cars of an Amtrak train went off the rails in north-central Montana, an official at a local sheriff's office said.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 pm local (2200 GMT) near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement on Saturday.

The accident scene is about 241 kilometres (150 miles) north of Helena and about 48 kilometres (30 miles) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

It was headed for Seattle from Chicago, media said.

READ MORE: Pakistan train collision fatalities climb past 60

'Extreme turbulence'

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told The New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. “My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told the Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”