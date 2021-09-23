Senior Pakistani public health expert has said that there would be around five million Chinese nationals working in Pakistan by 2025 whose health needs can only be met by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes and biotechnological firms under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC).

Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy (HSA) Prof Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told Pakistan's The News International newspaper, “In order to meet the health needs of millions of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian States, we need to have specialised health facilities, based on both modern and traditional treatment systems. This can only be achieved by enhancing collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese health institutions under the China Pakistan Health Corridor.”

Khan said talks were in advanced stages to sign multiple, joint collaborative agreements with different Chinese academic, research institutes and biotechnological firms.

During the 11th Annual Public Health Conference in Islamabad on September 23-24, 2021, several Memorandums of Understanding would be signed between Pakistan and Chinese institutions, he added.

Training for Pakistani experts

“We wish to train Pakistani experts in modern medical technologies as well as traditional Chinese medicines, which is a treatment of choice by millions of people in China. These experts would not only fulfill the medical needs of visiting Chinese nationals but also of the Pakistani people, who believe in alternate medicine,” Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said.