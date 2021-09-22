In 2016, CIA officials were asked to keep a secret. A mysterious illness had struck many American officials in Cuba’s capital Havana. Twenty-six personnel associated with the US government and their family members reported a variety of symptoms such as headaches, memory loss, and other difficulties with the process of thinking and reasoning.

Much to the dismay of doctors and scientists, the root of this syndrome was untraceable. Fast forward to 2021,the syndrome has returned to haunt the US personnel once again.

This time around 200 US officials stationed both within the country and abroad have gotten sick purportedly with the Havana syndrome. Offshore officials who have reported the symptoms are based in several countries including Russia, Uzbekistan, Austria and China. One official has described the mystery behind the illness as “the most difficult intelligence challenge” the US has ever faced, but the government is determined to get to the bottom of it.

What are the symptoms of Havana Syndrome?

The most commonly reported initial symptoms reported by US employees are the hearing of harsh medical sounds and feeling intense pressure in the head. Other symptoms include vision problems, migraines, fatigue, memory lapses as well as cognitive impairment.

Brain scans of the personnel suffering the Havana Syndrome showed tissue damage similar to that caused by a car accident or a bomb blast.

While the illness majorly affected Americans, several Canadian officials have also reported similar symptoms.

Some doubted if the illness was real. In December 2020, White House national-security officials had been reportedly “skeptical” of the syndrome when they asked CIA officials worldwide to report any unexplained health incidents. Other government agencies followed the suit. No symptoms were being reported when former US President Donald Trump left the office.

The illness re-emerged again in Vienna, where the largest CIA station is located, then in Germany.

What might be its cause?