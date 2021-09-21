Five weeks after the Taliban’s swift capture of Kabul, Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley remains a flashpoint for conflict. The Taliban has claimed control of the region, which eluded its control during its first stint in power from 1996-2001, but the National Resistance Front (NRF) insists that it maintains control of strategically important side valleys.

The Taliban has been accused of committing “widespread atrocities” in Panjshir Valley, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 civilians and large-scale displacements.

Last week, I spoke with Ahmad Wali Massoud, the younger brother of the late resistance icon Ahmad Shah Massoud – affectionately known as the Lion of Panjshir – and former Afghan ambassador to the United Kingdom. During our interview, Massoud shared his thoughts on his brother’s enduring legacy, the sustainability of the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the future of the anti-Taliban resistance, and what the US and Britain got wrong and can do in Afghanistan.

As our interview coincided with the 20th anniversary of Ahmad Shah Massoud’s assassination on September 9, 2001, we began by highlighting his enduring legacy. Massoud described his brother as a “lover of freedom” and “man of resistance,” who was committed to an independent Afghanistan that was free of foreign interference.

Massoud believes that had his brother survived, Afghanistan’s political course over the past two decades would have been different, the corruption of the past decades would have been avoided and the Taliban takeover could have been thwarted. Massoud also believes that the current incarnation of the Afghan resistance advances the thoughts, ideas, and vision that his brother championed.

To carry forward his brother’s legacy and lend support to the Afghan resistance, Ahmad Wali Massoud oversees the Massoud Foundation. Massoud contends that Ahmad Shah Massoud’s active promotion of the Afghan resistance’s cause in Europe and the US provide a platform for his current efforts, as many of the scenarios that Massoud had warned about two decades ago had now come to pass. Massoud’s primary goal is to “lobby foreign governments not to recognise the Taliban and take a firm stand against its support for terrorism.”

A military victory or a coup?

In his efforts to prevent the international community from recognising the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Massoud emphasised that the Taliban’s hold on power is weaker than it appears.

During our interview, Massoud claimed that the Taliban is “leaderless,” as its Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has yet to make an appearance.

Massoud also argued that the Taliban’s swift seizure of Kabul did not reflect its overwhelming military power. Massoud argued that the Afghan government was equipped with 300,000 troops, arms, and tanks, and could have resisted the Taliban via armed struggle for years. Instead, he asserts that it ceded power to the Taliban in a way that was tantamount to a “coup d’etat.”

Massoud asserts that the Afghan government’s surrender of power was orchestrated by US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad with the active support of President Ashraf Ghani. Massoud argued that the belief that Ghani’s government was corrupt and had no future caused the rapid surrender of large swathes of Afghan territory to the Taliban.

Massoud also stated that the US accepted this coup as it believed the Taliban could fight other terrorist groups. Chair of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Mark Milley’s September 1 assertion that the Taliban could fight ISIS-Khorasan (Daesh-K) lends support to Massoud’s narrative. Massoud chastised this belief as “very naive,” as the Taliban had worked with terrorist groups for years and its takeover would make Afghanistan a hub for terrorism.

Massoud also pointed out a double standard in US foreign policy, as Washington “views the Taliban as Afghans two decades after describing them as terrorists.”

Massoud also emphasised that resistance to Taliban rule is a nation-wide and international phenomenon, not confined to Panjshir Valley. In the long-run, Massoud stated that the Taliban’s “only tool is extremism and violence,” as it can never secure the “consent of the people.

Massoud argues that progress towards women’s rights and civil society development in Afghanistan has created a ready-made resistance movement. While the current extent of opposition to the Taliban is difficult to measure, demonstrations for women’s rights and Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghan affairs have broken out in Kabul. These protests persist, despite Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani’s ban on unauthorised demonstrations and the Taliban’s use of arbitrary detentions and disproportionate force against peaceful demonstrators.

An interim resistance?