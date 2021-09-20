Libya’s unity government has racked up a few victories as the country’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah received a warm welcome by his Egyptian counterparts during a visit last week, signing several deals with Cairo related to sectors from infrastructure to agriculture.

In the past, Egypt-backed eastern forces headed by warlord Khalifa Haftar, an avowed enemy of the Tripoli-based UN-recognised government, which is now led by Dbeibah after Libya’s warring sides agreed to support the unity government in February.

Egypt’s warming to the unity government may signal that Libya is heading towards a political settlement after a destructive military conflict between Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and Tobruk-based eastern forces led by Haftar.

“Egypt now firmly understands that the dispute now in Libya has moved from a military one to a political one despite the fact that Cairo had supported Haftar,” says Imad Atoui, a political analyst on Libyan politics. During the meeting, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el Sisi also pledged his support for the elections, scheduled for December 24.

Haftar, who has been backed by Russia, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, failed to bring down the Tripoli government backed by Turkey and Qatar despite a long siege of Tripoli last year. As a result, under the pressure of the international community and some of his supporters, he was forced to accept a reconciliation deal, which paved the way for the formation of the unity government.

The recent Turkey-Egypt rapprochement may have also played a crucial role in bringing opposing sides to the table to talk through their differences and reach an agreement.

“The rapprochement and the deals we have seen recently demonstrates that Egypt now is convinced that the Unity Government is the only representative for Libya and all Libyans including Haftar’s wing. Thus, dealing with the Unity Government is the only path to build ties with Libya,” Atoui tells TRT World.

Egypt’s recent reception of the unity government shows Cairo has adjusted its positions regarding Libya, according to Atoui. But the Egyptian government still maintains ties with Haftar and the Tobruk-based parliament’s speaker, Aguila Saleh, through different channels. Sisi, received both men two days before his meeting with Dbebiah.

But Atoui believes that Egypt does not want to look like “a trouble-maker” because “the unity government is backed by the international community and any infringement” could place Cairo in a bad spot globally.

Pre-election doubts