Israeli settlers blame far-right Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem attack
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was met with shouts from angry settlers when he arrived at the scene of the attack.
A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed Ben-Gvir while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers. / AFP
January 28, 2023

Israeli settlers verbally have attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, blaming him for a deadly attack inside a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed.

A Palestinian gunman carried out a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement Friday night, killing at least seven and injuring three others.

Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene on foot.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack but he was met with shouts from angry settlers.

“It’s on your watch!” one man shouted. “Let’s see what you do now.”

A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed Ben-Gvir while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers.

Ben-Gvir triggered a storm of Palestinian condemnations on January 3, when he visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

In November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir’s far-right views.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a request by Ben-Gvir to allow settlers to organize a "provocative" flag march in Jerusalem.

Friday’s attack came one day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

