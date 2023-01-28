Israeli settlers verbally have attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, blaming him for a deadly attack inside a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed.

A Palestinian gunman carried out a shooting attack near a synagogue in Neve Yaakov settlement Friday night, killing at least seven and injuring three others.

Police said the attacker was shot dead as he attempted to escape the scene on foot.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack but he was met with shouts from angry settlers.

“It’s on your watch!” one man shouted. “Let’s see what you do now.”

A video published by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper showed Ben-Gvir while being escorted away by police amid verbal altercations with settlers.

