"Who spend in the way of Allah both in plenty and hardship, who restrain their anger, and who forgive others. Allah loves such good-doers," the Quran, Surah Ali 'Imran, verse 134.

For practising or non-practising Muslims, displaying deep admiration and devotion toward the Quran is of utmost importance. And it starts right from where the holy text is placed in every household – it's always found on the highest shelves, above all other books. In many families, the holy book is found wrapped up in beautiful embroidered velvet or silk cloth.

Before touching or reading the holy book, the ritual of washing hands, face and feet in an Islamic way is equally important.

On seeing a torn page of the Quran lying on the ground, the believers either bury it or place it somewhere away from the reach of humans or animals.

When someone recites the sacred verses, the followers of the last Abrahamic faith are expected to refrain from making any distractive noises.

Although the Quran orders Muslim to act this way, Muslims from all walks of life, no matter how well-versed they are with the book, tend to remain placid until the reader falls silent.

Therefore, any assault on the Quran is akin to stabbing the soul of Muslims. But since the leaders of Western democracies often tend to trivialise such vile acts, with the latest Quran-burning act taking place in Sweden and the Netherlands, many Muslims struggle to come to terms with such provocations.

Here's what the Quran says about dealing with hateful people like Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), who, on January 21, burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden under police protection.

Speaking to TRT World, Nurullah Denizer, assistant professor of Tafsir at Usak University, said that for every religion, sacred values have an essential and indispensable position in people's lives.

“For this reason, it is normal to react against people who disrespect and attack religious values. But what is important at this point is the form and limits of the reaction. The Quranic verse, 'and do not insult those they invoke other than Allāh, lest they insult Allāh in enmity without knowledge. Thus We have made pleasing to every community their deeds. Then to their Lord is their return, and He will inform them about what they used to do”, guides believers about how this reaction should be,” Denizer said.

“The primary message given in the verse is that people should not insult each other's sacred values. However, the verse describes the reaction of the addressees as 'ignorant' and 'transcendent' in case of such a situation. It can be thought that it indicates that those who insult sacred values should not be met with understanding, but that the situation they are in should also be tried to be understood”.

The Quran has several other verses on tackling hateful people who attack Islam and its followers.

In verse 3:134, the Quran defines good Muslims as “those who restrain their anger and who forgive people.”

Many religious scholars, however, argue that the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad could shape their response in times of dealing with events like the Quran burning and other assaults on their faith.

The Quran clearly orders Muslims to keep a distance from those who mock Muslims or Islam. In some verses, there is a strict warning, too.