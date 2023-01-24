Unidentified assailants in eastern Mali have abducted a medical doctor working for the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN agency said in a statement.

Dr Mahamadou Diawara was taken from his car on Monday in the town of Menaka, located in an eastern region where militant groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh are active.

Assailants also attacked his driver but left him behind.

WHO "is working with local authorities to investigate the abduction and ensure our colleague's quick return to his family," the statement said on Tuesday.

Diawara was sent to Menaka at the start of 2020.

He has been leading efforts to provide medical care to remote communities at risk of violence.

Two military coups and a failed UN mission