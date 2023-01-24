One of the first social skills you are taught as a child is to know how to behave in a manner that endears people toward you so that you can make friends while simultaneously advancing your own interests and those of the group you are in. Shockingly, and despite being one of the oldest nation-states in Europe now desirous of NATO membership, it seems as though Sweden has dramatically failed to learn this lesson. Worse yet, it has in fact adopted the opposite position and sought to not only antagonise Türkiye, but to insult almost two billion Muslims around the world.

Stockholm’s stance is made even more repugnant by the fact that, while it waves the banner of freedom of expression when allowing the demonisation and insulting Muslims, it had no similar sentiments when choosing to crack down on those who were deemed to be offensive to the Jewish community just months ago. This demonstrates how Swedish officials pick and choose when they want to be free speech absolutists, and when they decide a horrific red line has finally been crossed.

Punching down on Muslims

Last October, Rebecka Fallenkvist, an official within the Sweden Democrats, came under fire from both Israeli officials and members of the Jewish community more broadly after making derogatory and offensive posts on social media about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. Frank was murdered by the Nazis in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during the Holocaust in 1945, and her diary, written while hiding in an Amsterdam attic, documents what life was like under German persecution.

Rather than making excuses for their colleague who attacked a teenage Holocaust victim as “immoral”, or claiming freedom of expression, the Sweden Democrats – the largest member of the right-wing governing bloc and the second largest party in the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag – rightly took decisive action and suspended Fallenkvist. The party went further still, condemning her words as being “insensitive and inappropriate”, and pledging an investigation.

Mere months later, and another genocidal bigot is on the prowl, this time in the shape of Rasmus Paludan. Yet again targeting the Muslim community, Paludan, under the guise of protesting against Türkiye’s demands that Sweden takes Ankara’s national security priorities seriously, made an application to the Swedish authorities to sign off on his demonstration in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he made it clear he will desecrate and burn a copy of the Quran.

Once more, the banner of freedom of expression was unfurled, as the Swedish authorities gave Paludan the greenlight to continue his persecution and demonisation of Muslims, already a vulnerable minority across the world.

Stockholm is acutely aware of how Muslims are the victims of numerous far-right atrocities stoked by such stunts, including that of the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand where dozens of Muslims were murdered by white supremacist Brenton Tarrant who was inspired by another Scandinavian anti-Muslim murderer, Anders Breivik.

Naturally, this did not seem to bother the Swedes. They allowed Paludan, a man they had previously banned from entering their country on the basis of his hate speech, to burn the Islamic holy book and inflame social and communal tensions in the process.