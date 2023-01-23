Sweden, a Scandinavian country known for its spruce trees, breathtaking views and a long history of avoiding sides in international conflicts, is now desperately seeking to become part of NATO as it confronts Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But while Stockholm desperately tries to get behind the wall of the US-led North American Treaty Organization alliance’s military protection, it has made its case difficult by picking up a fight with Türkiye.

As one of the early members of NATO, Türkiye has the veto right to decide if another country can join the alliance.

NATO's second-largest army comes from Türkiye. Sweden’s soft approach towards the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group PKK, which regularly takes out rallies in Stockholm, has been a point of major concern for Türkiye.

PKK, which has been behind a murderous campaign in Türkiye for decades, is recognised as a terror group by Ankara, the EU and US.

After Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and the threat of the conflict spilling over the borders of other European states became real, Sweden stepped up its bid to join NATO.

In June, Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye, promising that it will not allow PKK, its offshoots and supporters to operate their organisation.

Despite the official promises made at the highest level, Sweden has only adopted cosmetic steps to contain PKK, which is accused of raising funds in Europe to finance its terror campaign in Türkiye in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

In what was a blatant case of provocation, on January 11, a pro-PKK group took out an anti-Turkish rally and hanged an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm.

Then last week, Swedish authorities allowed Danish far-right politician, Rasmus Polidan, to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, sparking condemnations from across the Muslim world.

“The relations between Stockholm and Ankara are gravely threatened by the decision of some officials in Stockholm to allow burning of the Quran by a citizen of Denmark, a notorious anti-Islamic provocateur,” says Matthew Bryza, a former top US diplomat.