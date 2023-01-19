A helicopter carrying the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry crashed near a kindergarten and residential block in the Kiev region on Wednesday.

At least 14 people were killed and another 25 people were injured, including 11 children, according to officials.

Authorities continued investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred on a foggy morning in the capital's eastern suburb of Brovary. No fighting has been reported recently in the capital region.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, said authorities had launched an investigation into the incident.

“For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Kostin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with "several theories" being examined.

Ukrainian officials say the helicopter was not used in combat, and was often used to transport members of the Ukrainian government by the State Emergency Service.

The crash came four days after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Ukraine's southeastern city of Dnipro, killing 45 civilians, including six children, in the deadliest attack on civilians since last spring.

Who was on board?

Ukrainian authorities say the crash killed nine people aboard the helicopter, including six ministry officials, one national police official and three crew members.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was one of President Volodymyr Zelensky's longest serving political advisers, is the highest profile Ukrainian casualty since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago.

He was in charge of police and emergency services that dealt with the consequences of Russian strikes and demining, updating the public on casualties caused by Russian missile strikes since the war began.

Also on board were his first deputy minister Yevhen Yenin and state secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.

A national police official and Tetiana Shutiak, an aide to Mr Monastyrskyi in the internal affairs ministry, also died in the crash.

The ministerial team on the helicopter were due to visit Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, local police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said, adding on Facebook that they were “not just leaders," but “friends who I respected.”

About the route of the helicopter, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a briefing that it was going to one of the "hot spots" of the conflict with Russia, noting that more details will be provided later.