A tiger that has escaped from a private farm in South Africa and attacked a man and killed two dogs and a pig while on the loose for days was euthanised.

Sheba, an 8-year-old female tiger was shot on Wednesday in the early hours of the morning after being spotted in a residential area near where it escaped in the Walkerville region south of Johannesburg, police said. Sheba, who was kept as a pet in an enclosure on a smallholding, escaped on Saturday.

Officials said it was impossible to safely capture the big cat and its owner gave the go-ahead for it to be euthanised.

“Due to the terrain and area it was not possible to contain her or secure her safely," said Gresham Mandy, a community police group representative.

“At 3:45 a.m. the decision was made to euthanise her while it was still safe to do so. Unfortunately at that moment in time darting her was not an option.”

Mandy said it was “not an easy decision” but the safety of the community was “a priority.”

