A young man was shot dead by Israeli forces at the entrance of Nabi Yunis town north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Palestine TV reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 40-year-old man, identified as Hamdi Shaker Abdullah Abu Dayyah, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Halhul, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday.

Palestinian activists and local media circulated a video showing a young man lying on the ground while Israeli soldiers surrounded him.

"The Israeli forces prevented the medics from reaching the young man," an eyewitness told Anadolu Agency.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Israeli forces claim that the Palestinian man was shot after he tried to attack them near the town of Halhul.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade — an armed group affiliated with Fatah, the secular political party that controls the Palestinian Authority — claimed the man was a protester and said he had also been a police officer.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that troops in the occupied Palestinian territory were fired upon and returned fire. It also claimed that Israeli forces were investigating reports that the killed Palestinian was connected to an earlier shooting attack on an Israeli bus.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

