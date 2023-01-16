A prosecutor in Sweden has dismissed complaints against supporters of the wanted terror group PKK/YPG, who were accused of defaming and threatening the life of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, drawing sharp condemnation from Türkiye.

Omer Celik, the spokesperson of the governing AK Party, called Monday's decision of the prosecutors in Stockholm "unacceptable".

Celik said it is high time that Sweden review its anti-terror laws.

"If you protect a terrorist group who threatens our country, attacks our citizens and the military, then we cannot talk about an alliance here," Celik said of Sweden, which is seeking to become a member of the regional security bloc, NATO.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors in the Swedish capital, said there is no need to conduct a preliminary investigation on the case against the PKK/YPG supporters, saying their actions do not constitute a criminal offence.

The latest complaint against the supporters of the PKK/YPG stems from an incident on Thursday, when the demonstrators staged a rally in front of the historic city hall building in the Swedish capital, and threatened President Erdogan.

During the protest, an effigy likened to the image of Erdogan was hung from its feet on a pole in front of the city hall. Images of the event were widely shared on social media drawing harsh criticism across Türkiye.

The incident prompted Ankara to summon Sweden's ambassador, the latest in a series of diplomatic run-ins between the two nations.

Scenes of protests in Stockholm have been a particular issue mentioned by Turkish authorities in the past, with Erdogan saying members of the outlawed PKK/YPG should not be allowed to parade around Sweden.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been accused of killing 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is its Syrian branch.

'Great discomfort'