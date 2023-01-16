Nepal averages about one flight disaster a year. And since 2010, the popular Himalayan tourist destination – home to the world’s highest peak Mt Everest – has witnessed at least 11 fatal plane crashes, including Sunday’s deadly accident that left at least 68 people dead.

The plane crash near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal is the worst aeroplane accident in the Himalayan nation in 30 years.

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said that passengers on the ATR-72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines included four crew members and 15 foreign nationals – five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, one Irish, one Australian, one Argentinian, and one French.

On Monday, rescue teams found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the aircraft to crash in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.

The last major aviation accident in Nepal happened on May 29 last year, when all 22 people onboard a Tara Air plane were killed as it crashed in the Mustang district.

Why flying is risky?

The recent plane crash in the country proves once again why flying in the region is the riskiest.

Experts say conditions such as inclement weather, low visibility, and mountainous topography contribute to Nepal’s reputation as notoriously dangerous for aviation.

Ageing aircraft with poor maintenance have often contributed to the threat.

The short landing strips in all 43 airports make the situation more dangerous. For example, the new Pokhara International airport, where the ATR-72 aircraft was trying to land, has a runway 45 meters wide and 2500 metres long.

For context, the main runway at the Istanbul International Airport is 60 m wide and 4,100 m long.

‘Hostile topography’

Fickle weather patterns aren’t the only problem for flight operations. According to a 2019 safety report from Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, the country’s “hostile topography” is also part of the “huge challenge” facing pilots.

Nepal, a country of 29 million people, is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, and its beautiful rugged landscapes make it a popular tourist destination for trekkers.

But this terrain can be challenging to navigate from the air, particularly during bad weather, and things are made worse by the need to use small aircraft to access the more remote and mountainous parts of the country.

Aircraft with 19 seats or fewer are more likely to have accidents due to these challenges, the Civil Aviation Authority report said.