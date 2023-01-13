More than $21,000 splurged at a modest restaurant – $10,700 spent at a bakery in a single day. The public release of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's official credit card expenditures is raising eyebrows in Brazil.

More than 27.6 million reais – more than $5 million at today's exchange rate – was charged to the far-right president's card during his four-year term, according to account statements published Friday on a government website.

Unlike his predecessors, Bolsonaro threw a 100-year secrecy veil over presidential credit card expenditures among other official information, which successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has begun lifting.

Bolsonaro and 21 members of his team had access to the card.

Adjusted for inflation, the full amount charged to the card is almost half that spent during Lula's first four-year term beginning in 2003 – though he used the card mainly for accommodations while travelling abroad.

Bolsonaro had frequently claimed not to have charged "a single penny" to the card.

But analysis of the newly-opened records by the Uol news website found that today's equivalent of more than $235,000 was spent by Bolsonaro while on vacation in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Astonishing expenses