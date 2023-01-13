WORLD
3 MIN READ
$21,000 restaurant bill: Bolsonaro's credit card expenses raise eyebrows
More than $5 million at today's exchange rate was charged to the former Brazilian president's card during his four-year term.
$21,000 restaurant bill: Bolsonaro's credit card expenses raise eyebrows
Food expenses were among the most astonishing billed items. / Reuters
January 13, 2023

More than $21,000 splurged at a modest restaurant – $10,700 spent at a bakery in a single day. The public release of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's official credit card expenditures is raising eyebrows in Brazil. 

More than 27.6 million reais – more than $5 million at today's exchange rate – was charged to the far-right president's card during his four-year term, according to account statements published Friday on a government website. 

Unlike his predecessors, Bolsonaro threw a 100-year secrecy veil over presidential credit card expenditures among other official information, which successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has begun lifting. 

Bolsonaro and 21 members of his team had access to the card. 

Adjusted for inflation, the full amount charged to the card is almost half that spent during Lula's first four-year term beginning in 2003 – though he used the card mainly for accommodations while travelling abroad. 

Bolsonaro had frequently claimed not to have charged "a single penny" to the card. 

But analysis of the newly-opened records by the Uol news website found that today's equivalent of more than $235,000 was spent by Bolsonaro while on vacation in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

READ MORE:Brazil's Lula needs to 'de-radicalise' state institutions to stay in power

Astonishing expenses

Recommended

Nearly $14,000 was spent on a single visit to a petrol station, and another $286,000 on several visits to a luxury hotel in Guaruja, a seaside resort near Sao Paulo. 

According to the website G1, the hotel housed members of Bolsonaro's entourage, while he stayed at a military complex. 

Food expenses were among the most astonishing billed items. 

On one visit to a restaurant in Boa Vista in the Amazonian state of Roraima, the presidential card was used to pay a bill of more than $21,000. 

That would be enough for an order of 2,000 plates of the restaurant's most expensive dish: roast chicken with a side starch, which costs a little less than $10. 

The card was also used to charge more than $71,000 over four years at a bakery in Rio de Janeiro. 

Of this amount, almost $11,000 was spent in one go on the day after the wedding of Bolsonaro's son. It also happened to be the eve of a motorbike rally organised by Bolsonaro supporters through the streets of Rio. 

A total of more than $1,600 was spent at ice cream shops.

READ MORE:Why are Brazilians protesting en masse?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot